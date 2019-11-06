Merry Coffee: Starbucks Kicking Off Holiday Season with New Cups & Menu Items!

It's the news you've been patiently waiting for now that the holiday season has commenced (they're playing Christmas music already) -- Starbucks' holiday menu is returning with new menu items and new cups!

The Seattle-based-coffee chain debuted four new designs for their seasonal cups, which will be available in the US and Canada starting tomorrow, Nov. 7th!

The cup choices are the "Polka Dots" cup (a red cup with green polka dots), "Merry Dance" (a white cup with the words 'Merry Coffe' on it), "Merry Stripes (vertical text mimicking green vintage wrapping paper), and "Candy Cane Strip" (candy cane cup with a Starbucks logo).

Each design looks like it's adorned in wrapping paper, which was the goal. Starbucks wanted the cups to feel like you were "uncovering a present."

“We played with this idea of typography being art and the green dot of the Starbucks logo,” said Jen Quotson, vice president of Starbucks Creative, in a press release. “We just thought that was a very sweet expression of the brand, but still felt very holiday.”

To celebrate the launch of their new seasonal cups, the chain is giving out a limited-edition reusable red cup with the words 'Merry' and 'Coffee' on it with every purchase of a grande or venti holiday beverage on the 7th. The cups are available while supplies last so be sure to get there bright and early on the way to the office.

Not only is the cup good for the environment, but it'll also save customers money.

Anyone who provides baristas with the reusable coffee cup between Nov 7th and Jan 7th will get 50 cents off a grande holiday beverage.

And speaking of the holiday beverages, the chain is bringing back the following favorites: Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, and Eggnog Latte.

Sadly, the Gingerbread Latte won't be making a comeback, which didn't sit with some Starbucks drinkers.

Order a latte and ask your barista to steam the PSL spice topping in the milk and put it on the foam. It’s not the same, but it has ginger and other spices that will create a “mock” gingerbread latte. https://t.co/uLaDEHExtI — Barista Problems (@baristaproblem0) November 6, 2019

As for seasonal foods, you can expect to see a turkey and stuffing panini (mmmm), sugar plum danish, and gingerbread loaf, among other items.

It won't be hard to make someone's holiday coffee wish come true this year -- just take them to Starbucks.