Starbucks Preparing to Launch Tie-Dye Frappuccino This Wednesday

It wouldn't be summer without Starbucks launching a new Instagrammable drink.

The Unicorn Frappucino made a splash on our Instagram feeds back in 2017, but this year, the chain is opting for a more nostalgic visual with the release of the Tie-Dye Frappuccino.

On July 10, the chain will debut the colorful drink, which supposedly tastes like banana Laffy Taffy.

As with the Unicorn Frap, assembling such a visually complex drink is oftentimes a pain for the already swamped baristas.

It's described as a mult-step, time-intesive process that requires mixing three powders to blend properly.

Thankfully, it's only available for a limited time through July 14th or "while supplies last."

It should go without saying, but be grateful to your barista for getting the hang of the Tie-Dye Frappe and creating it for you.

Get ready to see your feed filled with Tie-Dye Fraps this coming Wednesday.

You've been warned.