Starbucks Preparing to Launch Tie-Dye Frappuccino This Wednesday
It's like the Unicorn Frappuccino all over again!
It wouldn't be summer without Starbucks launching a new Instagrammable drink.
The Unicorn Frappucino made a splash on our Instagram feeds back in 2017, but this year, the chain is opting for a more nostalgic visual with the release of the Tie-Dye Frappuccino.
On July 10, the chain will debut the colorful drink, which supposedly tastes like banana Laffy Taffy.
SNEAK PEAK: NO ITS NOT OUT YET,SO DONT ASK!!!! *PERKS OF BEING A PARTNER* Being able to sample all our drinks before they launch. It tastes like a banana laffy taffy. #Tyedyefrapp #Tobeapartner #Barista #BaristaLife #Frappuccino #Art #Imakeartthroughcoffee #Frappeart #Tyedye #Frap #Starbucks
As with the Unicorn Frap, assembling such a visually complex drink is oftentimes a pain for the already swamped baristas.
It's described as a mult-step, time-intesive process that requires mixing three powders to blend properly.
Thankfully, it's only available for a limited time through July 14th or "while supplies last."
It should go without saying, but be grateful to your barista for getting the hang of the Tie-Dye Frappe and creating it for you.
Get ready to see your feed filled with Tie-Dye Fraps this coming Wednesday.
You've been warned.