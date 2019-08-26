Starbucks Adding Brand New Pumpkin Drink To Fall Menu Debuting August 27

Starbucks is trying something new this year.

The coffee chain is welcoming a new pumpkin-flavored drink to the coveted fall menu this year.

This is a big deal not because Starbucks' pride and joy is the pumpkin spice latte, but because it is the first pumpkin inspired addition in 16 years.

Related: Are Pumpkin Spice Lattes Returning to Starbucks in August?

Beginning tomorrow (Tuesday, August 27), Starbucks will sell the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, a fall drink combines the addictive pumpkin spice flavoring with a cold brew coffee.

The drink is then topped with pumpkin cream cold foam and a sprinkled with pumpkin spice topping.

If you're looking for something with less calories than the PSL or for something that gives you the taste of fall during those warmer days, this drink should satisfy boasting 250 calories and 31 grams of sugar (a little less than half of the PSL.)

Prices start at $4.45 for a grande depending on location.

With PSL season in full swing, other offerings include the return of the Salted Caramel Mocha, pumpkin-flavored bakery treats like the pumpkin scone or pumpkin cream cheese muffin, and, of course, the PSL.

In addition, you can score some delicious fall products like pumpkin spice flavored ground, packaged and ready-to-drink products, and even pumpkin spice cookie straws!

Get your pumpkin season started!

Do you think the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew will find as much success as the PSL?