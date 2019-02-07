Static & Ben El Credit Fans & Social Media For Turning Them Into Duo

Static & Ben El are an Israeli musical pop duo comprising of singers Liraz Russo and Ben El Tavori.

But the two singers weren't always a duo.

In fact, they were previously solo artists until fans began requesting them to play together and naturally, they merged into a dual-act.

"It was absolutely social media and the fans," Static said adding that both entities turned them into a duo before they were a duo.

So know this -- if you want collab bad enough, you have the power to make it happen.

Never underestimate the fans!