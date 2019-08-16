A "Stranger Things" Convention is Coming to Chicago This October!

Calling all Stranger Things fans!

The wait for season 4 of Stranger Things is likely going to be a long one, but we have something that might ease your longing.

Stranger Con, a Stranger Things convention, is bringing the Upside Down to Chicago this fall.

If you're a huge fan this is the place to be to celebrate the Netflix hit and the stars who make it.

The convention will occur over a two-day weeked (October 5 and 6, 2019) in Rosemont.

Credit: Creation One Entertainment

Cast members attending the convention include Millie Bobby Brown. (Elle), Noah Schnapp (Will), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Priah Ferguson (Erica), and more.

Packages vary from first-row gold seating ($740) to a Copper Package ($110).

A GA weekend pass is going for $70 while daily passes range from $25 to $65 dollars.

Make sure you check which day each specific actor will be attending so you buy the right pass.

Also important to note - GA passes grant you admission but if you want an autograph or a photo opp, you have to purchase those separately. Prices vary per actor. Buy tickets HERE!

In addition to meet and greet and autograph opportunities, the day will be filled with a cosplay contest, a trivia game, a karaoke party, and other family fun hosted by the master of ceremonies Chester Rushing, aka Tommy H on the series.