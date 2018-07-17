'Stranger Things' Debuts New 80s-Themed Season 3 Trailer For Summer 2019

Our favorite residents from Hawkins, Indiana are teasing a comeback.

Unfortunately, we'll have to wait longer than expected for the happy reunion.

Along with a new promo of what's to come in season 3, Netflix revealed that the premiere is more delayed than we originally anticipated.

The words "coming next summer" as in the summer of 2019 were like a knife to the heart.

As for the peculiar clip itself, it doesn't tease any Demogorgon's -- though we know that's still a very real threat -- but rather focuses on the grand opening of the fictional Starcourt Mall complete with an old-school Claire's, Burger King and Gap.

The mall is meant to represent a "significant step into the future" for the series, and you have to appreciate them for taking us back to a time when shopping malls were relevant and teens like Mike, Will, Dusty and Lucas actually hung out there.

Video of STRANGER THINGS Season 3 Trailer TEASER (2018) Netflix TV Show HD

The only familiar face we do get to see in the clip is dad-figure Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) who scored a gig at the fictional Scoops Ahoy Ice Cream Parlor located inside Starcourt's state-of-the-art food court."

He's seen wearing a sailors outfit alongside co-worker and series newcomer Robin, played by Maya Hawke -- the daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke.

Now that you're all riled up for the all things to come, I'll break your heart again by telling you that Netflix hasn't even set a premiere date yet.

Previous seasons kicked off July 2016 and October 2017, if that's any consolation.