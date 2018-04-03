Stranger Things Headed to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Night

Calling all Stranger Things fans, the Upside Down is headed to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights!

Universal Studios will transform into Hawkins, Indiana this fall and bring all the eerie, supernatural elements from the hit Netflix show to life!

According to the official statement, the event will “bring the chittering, predatory Demogorgon to Halloween Horror Nights to stalk unwitting guests as they encounter iconic scenes, characters, and environments from the mesmerizing series."

And you know what that means? A Stranger Things-inspired maze!

Those who make their way out for the Halloween event can expect popular scenes “from the menacing Hawkins National Laboratory under the U.S. Department of Energy, to the Byers home adorned with an erratic display of flashing Christmas lights, and the eerie Upside Down woods oozing a shower of floating orb-like spores" to be recreated.

Halloween Horror Nights kicks off in September.

Every year, they dedicate their attraction to a movie or show that has developed a cult-like following.

Make sure to bring Kleenex, you know, for the nosebleeds!