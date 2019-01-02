'Stranger Things' Season 3 FINALLY Has a Premiere Date

After keeping us hanging in the Upside Down for far too long, Netflix finally announced the premiere date for the highly-anticipated third season of Stranger Things.

The good news is: you probably already have the whole weekend off to binge-watch.

The bad news is: you have to wait until Fourth of July to check in with your friends in Hawkins, Indiana.

The streaming giant made the reveal on New Year's Eve tweeting an image showing the show's cast with fireworks and the words "July 4."

Going along with the fireworks theme, they also released a video showing footage of the countdown on Dick Clark's "New Year's Rockin' Eve" in 1985!

Um, is this a hint that the season will be explosive?