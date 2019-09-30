Season 4 Stranger Things Promo Reveals "We're Not in Hawkins Anymore"

Stranger Things has been teasing an announcement all weekend.

On September 29th, they posted a clock with an upside-down smiley hinting that something major was coming.

Today, Monday, September 30th, they revealed an official teaser for the upcoming 4th season.

Yes, the hit streaming show was renewed for a fourth season, and the anticipation is already building.

The tagline reads: "we're not in Hawkins anymore.

As thunder begins to roll, monsters noises are heard lurking, and everything turns dark and gray, it's obvious something menacing is coming for our favorites.

And that's because... we're not in Hawkins because we're in the UPSIDE DOWN.

Does this mean that Hopper is stuck in the Upside Down? Fans have been clamoring to any theory in hopes that he isn't officially dead.

Are they going there to save him?

Does Eleven venture to the Upside Down in hopes of getting her powers back?

Is that where all of the residents of Hawkins who were swallowed by the Mind Flayer have been?

And what happened with the Russians?

And does the clock indicate time-travel will play a role in the new season?

The Duffer brothers have been open about gaining inspiration from "Back to the Future," so it could be a plot point.

Maybe we'll get the origin story of the Upside Down and the Demogorgon?

We have so many questions.

we're not in hawkins anymore pic.twitter.com/Y4hayuPKvu — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) September 30, 2019

No premiere date has been announced.