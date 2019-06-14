SummerBash Artist 5SOS Will Go Head-to-Head with The Chainsmokers on "Family Feud"

"Family Feud" is about to turn into tourmate feud.

Touring mates 5 Seconds of Summer and The Chainsmokers will compete against each other on the June 30th edition of "Celebrity Family Feud."

Joining the Chainsmokers team are members Drew Taggart and Alex Pall, along with Matt McGuire, Rory Kramer and Craig Giambrone.

On the 5SOS team we have band members Ashton Irwin, Luke Hemmings, Calum Hood and Michael Clifford joined by Andrew Watt.

The teams are competing on behalf of Youth Emerging Stronger; Make-A-Wish is 5SOS’ charity of choice.

Who do you think will win?

Team Chainsmokers or Team 5SOS?

Hopefully, things don't get awkward on tour!

You can see 5SOS performing at the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash on June 22.