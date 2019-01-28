Super Bowl 2018: Where to Watch the Game in Chicago

Super Bowl Sunday is less than a week away.

Even if you aren't a football fan or don't care about the teams playing, the Super Bowl is basically the unofficial holiday of eating and drinking (my faves!).

We've rounded up all the Game Day specials you need come Feb. 3!

*We'll be updating this list as specials are announced*

Dark Horse Tap & Grille

3443 N Sheffield Ave

Splurge on the 'Big Game Wing Package' which includes a $30 meal package from 5:30-pm with bottomless wing buffet with four types of wings (Mango Habanero, BBQ, Buffalo and Honey Sriracha) and all 24 draft beers and well cocktails.

Elephant and Castle

185 N Wabash Ave.

If you reserve a table for 4, you'll get a FREE appetizer during the game. There will also be 1lb of wings for $5 and select draughts on special!

Mac's Wood Grilled

1801 W Division St.

Watch the Big Game while enjoying $10 Pabst Blue Ribbon pitchers, half prices Buffalo/barbecue wings, and $3 house vodka cocktails (excludes Red Bull).

Theory

9 W Hubbard

If you're a Patriots fan, you'll definitely want to watch the game at Theory as the group prides themselves on being "loyal Patriots fans." Start celebrating that morning with specials include 30 Bottomless (mix and match) from 11am-2pm which includes Mimosas, Bloody's, Sangria, and Sparkling Rose.

Tilted Kilt - Skokie

7070 Carpenter Road

$40 gets you great buffet with dessert, domestic drafts, well liquor, wine, champagne, prizes during the game and more!

Timothy O'Toole's Pub

622 N Fairbanks Ct

The pub has 72 HD screens, raffles, and food and drink specials. Try the new Sriracha-Honey Wings (10 for $14). Patriot fans can dine on lobster rolls, lobster mac and cheese, and sip on the signature drink 'The G.O.A.T.' RAMS fans will be offered grilled chicken sandwiches, Lagunitas IPA Chicken Burrito, and a special drink called 'Heaven Can Wait.'



Tuman's Tap & Grill

2159 W. Chicago Ave.

Join the viewing party with all-day specials such as $10 Buffalo wings, $3 house vodka cocktails (excludes Red Bull) and $10 Pabst Blue Ribbon pitchers.

Tunnel

151 West Kinzie Street

Put the party in Super Bowl party! First 150 guests will receive free entry with RSVP. Food and drink specials will be aplenty during the game, however, seating is first come, first serve. VIP tables and bottle service available upon request.

The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria

1419 W Fullerton Ave

Purchase the $45 package and get all you can drink from Kickoff to End of Game, halftime food buffet (pizza, wings, mini grilled cheese and more), domestic tallboys, drafts, sangria and red wine, call liquor, and more!