You Can Watch Superhero Movies at Navy Pier's Movie Series This Summer
Navy Pier has gone to the superheroes.
April 9, 2019
Polk Bros Park will host Navy Pier's Water Flicks summer film series which kicks off on June 24th with Black Panther.
The other eight screenings will be centered around DC and Marvel caped crusaders.
Watching movies on the shore of Lake Michigan takes "movies in the park" to a whole new level.
Check out the full schedule below!
June 24
Black Panther
July 1
Thor: Ragnarok
July 8
Avengers: Infinity War
July 15
Wonder Woman
July 22
The Lego Batman Movie
July 29
The Incredibles 2
August 5
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
August 12
Aquaman