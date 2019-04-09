You Can Watch Superhero Movies at Navy Pier's Movie Series This Summer

Navy Pier has gone to the superheroes.

Polk Bros Park will host Navy Pier's Water Flicks summer film series which kicks off on June 24th with Black Panther.

The other eight screenings will be centered around DC and Marvel caped crusaders.

Watching movies on the shore of Lake Michigan takes "movies in the park" to a whole new level.

Check out the full schedule below!

June 24

Black Panther

July 1

Thor: Ragnarok

July 8

Avengers: Infinity War

July 15

Wonder Woman

July 22

The Lego Batman Movie

July 29

The Incredibles 2

August 5

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

August 12

Aquaman