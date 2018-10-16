Taco Bell's "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" Promotion is Back, Baby

Taco Bell is gearing up for the 2018 World Series by re-introducing their crazy popular "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" promotion.

To celebrate the seventh consecutive year, Taco Bell has decided to go bigger than ever by allowing EVERYONE, no matter what team you root for, to win.

The first player to steal a base once the World Series begins will score EVERYONE in America free Doritos Locos Tacos on Thursday, November 1st from 2pm to 6pm local time.

In the brilliant words of Oprah, "you get a taco. You get a taco. And you get a taco. Everyone gets a taco."

This year, you'll even be able to redeem your free taco online!

To sweeten the deal, Taco Bell is giving fans access to limited-edition baseball caps and exclusive trading cards via Topps.

“Every year, we’re overwhelmed with the excitement from our fans when combining America’s favorite pastime with America’s favorite tacos,” Marisa Thalberg, global chief brand officer at Taco Bell Corp, said via a press release shared with Us Weekly. “Now, we’re knocking that out of the park by introducing even more ways for our fans to experience and commemorate the Taco Hero.”

The cards would be available in all local restaurants around ballparks hosting the World Series.

The "Taco Heroes" of today and yesterday include Cameron Maybin, Jacoby Ellsbury and Jason Bartlett.