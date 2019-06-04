On Tap: 12 Best Breweries in Illinois That Require a Visit

If you're looking for craft beer, look no further than Illinois.

Between 2011 and 2016, the number of craft breweries more than doubled meaning there's a wide variety to choose from if you're looking for IPAs, stouts, or sours.

The people of Illinois love their beer, what can we say?

So, pull up a seat and take a look through our list of best breweries in Illinois.

Whiner Beer Company - 104, 3225, 1400 W 46th St, Chicago, IL 60609

Hopewell Brewing Co - 2760 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

Short Fuse Brewing Company - 5000 N River Rd, Schiller Park, IL 60176

Two Brothers Tap House - 30W315 Calumet Ave W, Warrenville, IL 60555

5 Rabbit Cerveceria - 6398 74th St, Bedford Park, IL 60638

Revolution Brewing Tap Room - 3340 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago, IL 60618

Forbidden Root - 1746 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60622

Goose Island - 1800 W Fulton St, Chicago, IL 60612 OR 1800 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago, IL 60614

Flossmoor Station Restaurant and Brewery - 1035 Sterling Ave, Flossmoor, IL 60422

Lagunitas Brewing Company - 2607 W 17th St. Chicago, IL 60608

Half Acre - 4257 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60618 OR 2050 W Balmoral Ave, Chicago, IL 60625

Great Central Brewing Company - 221 N Wood St, Chicago, IL 60612