On Tap: 12 Best Breweries in Illinois That Require a Visit
The people of Illinois love their beer.
If you're looking for craft beer, look no further than Illinois.
Between 2011 and 2016, the number of craft breweries more than doubled meaning there's a wide variety to choose from if you're looking for IPAs, stouts, or sours.
So, pull up a seat and take a look through our list of best breweries in Illinois.
Whiner Beer Company - 104, 3225, 1400 W 46th St, Chicago, IL 60609
If this isn’t perfect Bubble Tub weather we don’t know what is... taproom and @pleasanthouse Pizza open until 11pm. And it’s our beer tender Mel’s B-Day today! Also, Saturday is our first outdoor farmers market! 11am-3pm #watermelon #sourbeer #saison #farmersmarket #weekend #summertime #wildale
Hopewell Brewing Co - 2760 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Consider us party ready -- It’s crazy how quickly three years have gone by — all thanks to an incredible team. Cheers to another 100 years of Hopewell! Can’t wait to celebrate with you today. ------
Short Fuse Brewing Company - 5000 N River Rd, Schiller Park, IL 60176
Happy Tuesday -- #drinklocal #beers #beer #beerme #brew #beerlovers #craftbeerlife #drink #drinkbeer #craftbeer #craftbeerlover #craftbeetlovers #local #chicago #ipa #localbeer #brewery #cheers #shortfusebrewing #beerstagram #chicago #beers #drinking #chicagobeer #drinklocalbeer #seektheseal #tuesday #untappd
Two Brothers Tap House - 30W315 Calumet Ave W, Warrenville, IL 60555
Current to-do list. . . . #twobrosbeer #fridayfeeling #tgif #cheers
5 Rabbit Cerveceria - 6398 74th St, Bedford Park, IL 60638
Come to the taproom and cheer yourself up on this gloomy day. We have Magnifica available! Salud! #dryhoppedwit #holidaycheer
Revolution Brewing Tap Room - 3340 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago, IL 60618
This could be your view, each and every Thursday @360Chicago, located at on the 94th-floor observation deck at the John Hancock Center. Hoppy Hour kicks-off at 5:30pm every week and features Revolution specials, a Live DJ from @modeevents, along with games & trivia. Tickets available to purchase on-site. -- @360Chicago. #antihero #chicago #360chicago #johnhancock #revbrewchicago #revolutionbrewing
Forbidden Root - 1746 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
The month of May brings one of our favorite times of year: Illinois Craft Beer Week -- we’re gearing up for our 3rd Annual Celebration of Haze on Wednesday May 15th. Party starts at 4p, swing by to share an epic lineup of juicy gold with us.
Goose Island - 1800 W Fulton St, Chicago, IL 60612 OR 1800 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
Invite your mom to drink some barrel-aged beers this Mother’s Day and let us know her reaction. Don’t forget to buy her flowers too.
Flossmoor Station Restaurant and Brewery - 1035 Sterling Ave, Flossmoor, IL 60422
Happy #pDLD2019! Festivities - including our #WoodenHell2019 tapping and bottle release - begin at 4pm! Click link in bio for all the details! --
Lagunitas Brewing Company - 2607 W 17th St. Chicago, IL 60608
Anyone else just going with the flow this weekend? #12thOfNever
Half Acre - 4257 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60618 OR 2050 W Balmoral Ave, Chicago, IL 60625
How many peace signs is this guy gonna throw?!? #peacesign #peace @halfacrebeer
Great Central Brewing Company - 221 N Wood St, Chicago, IL 60612
Sometimes our Hefeweizen is just too pretty to drink, but then every time it's too delicious not to drink. It's a real conundrum. . . . . . . #germanstylebeer #traditionalgermanbeers #gcbrewingco #gcbc #hefeweizen #germanstylebrewery #drinkgermanbeer #bavarianbrewmaster #brewerylife #brewedinchi #beerme #craftbeernation #craftbeerbrewery #chibeer #chicagobrewing #drinkchicagocraftbeer #drinkcraftbeer #chicagocraftbeerscene #drinklocal #beerme #germanbeer #drinkchi #drinkbeer #chicagobreweries #chicagobeer #eaterchicago #chibrewery