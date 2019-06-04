On Tap: 12 Best Breweries in Illinois That Require a Visit

The people of Illinois love their beer.

June 4, 2019
Lizzy

Scott Olson / Staff

Categories: 
Features

If you're looking for craft beer, look no further than Illinois.

Between 2011 and 2016, the number of craft breweries more than doubled meaning there's a wide variety to choose from if you're looking for IPAs, stouts, or sours. 

The people of Illinois love their beer, what can we say?

So, pull up a seat and take a look through our list of best breweries in Illinois. 

 

Whiner Beer Company - 104, 3225, 1400 W 46th St, Chicago, IL 60609

If this isn’t perfect Bubble Tub weather we don’t know what is... taproom and @pleasanthouse Pizza open until 11pm. And it’s our beer tender Mel’s B-Day today! Also, Saturday is our first outdoor farmers market! 11am-3pm #watermelon #sourbeer #saison #farmersmarket #weekend #summertime #wildale

A post shared by Whiner Beer Co (@whinerbeer) on

 

Hopewell Brewing Co - 2760 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

Consider us party ready -- It’s crazy how quickly three years have gone by — all thanks to an incredible team. Cheers to another 100 years of Hopewell! Can’t wait to celebrate with you today. ------

A post shared by Hopewell Brewing (@hopewellbrewing) on

 

Short Fuse Brewing Company - 5000 N River Rd, Schiller Park, IL 60176

Happy Tuesday -- #drinklocal #beers #beer #beerme #brew #beerlovers #craftbeerlife #drink #drinkbeer #craftbeer #craftbeerlover #craftbeetlovers #local #chicago #ipa #localbeer #brewery #cheers #shortfusebrewing #beerstagram #chicago #beers #drinking #chicagobeer #drinklocalbeer #seektheseal #tuesday #untappd

A post shared by Short Fuse Brewing Company (@shortfusebeer) on

 

Two Brothers Tap House - 30W315 Calumet Ave W, Warrenville, IL 60555

Current to-do list. . . . #twobrosbeer #fridayfeeling #tgif #cheers

A post shared by Two Brothers Brewing Company (@twobrothersbrewingcompany) on

 

5 Rabbit Cerveceria - 6398 74th St, Bedford Park, IL 60638 

Come to the taproom and cheer yourself up on this gloomy day. We have Magnifica available! Salud! #dryhoppedwit #holidaycheer

A post shared by 5 Rabbit Cervecería (@5rabbitbrewery) on

 

Revolution Brewing Tap Room - 3340 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago, IL 60618

This could be your view, each and every Thursday @360Chicago, located at on the 94th-floor observation deck at the John Hancock Center. Hoppy Hour kicks-off at 5:30pm every week and features Revolution specials, a Live DJ from @modeevents, along with games & trivia. Tickets available to purchase on-site. -- @360Chicago. #antihero #chicago #360chicago #johnhancock #revbrewchicago #revolutionbrewing

A post shared by Revolution Brewing (@revbrewchicago) on

 

Forbidden Root - 1746 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60622

The month of May brings one of our favorite times of year: Illinois Craft Beer Week -- we’re gearing up for our 3rd Annual Celebration of Haze on Wednesday May 15th. Party starts at 4p, swing by to share an epic lineup of juicy gold with us.

A post shared by Forbidden Root (@forbiddenroot) on

 

Goose Island 1800 W Fulton St, Chicago, IL 60612 OR 1800 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago, IL 60614

Invite your mom to drink some barrel-aged beers this Mother’s Day and let us know her reaction. Don’t forget to buy her flowers too.

A post shared by Goose Island Beer Co. (@gooseisland) on

 

Flossmoor Station Restaurant and Brewery - 1035 Sterling Ave, Flossmoor, IL 60422

Happy #pDLD2019! Festivities - including our #WoodenHell2019 tapping and bottle release - begin at 4pm! Click link in bio for all the details! --

A post shared by Flossmoor Station Brewing Co. (@flossmoorbrewco) on

 

Lagunitas Brewing Company2607 W 17th St. Chicago, IL 60608

Anyone else just going with the flow this weekend? #12thOfNever

A post shared by The Lagunitas Brewing Company (@lagunitasbeer) on

 

Half Acre - 4257 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60618 OR 2050 W Balmoral Ave, Chicago, IL 60625

How many peace signs is this guy gonna throw?!? #peacesign #peace @halfacrebeer

A post shared by Luke O'Brien (@lukeobrienmusic) on

 

Great Central Brewing Company - 221 N Wood St, Chicago, IL 60612

Sometimes our Hefeweizen is just too pretty to drink, but then every time it's too delicious not to drink. It's a real conundrum. . . . . . . #germanstylebeer #traditionalgermanbeers #gcbrewingco #gcbc #hefeweizen #germanstylebrewery #drinkgermanbeer #bavarianbrewmaster #brewerylife #brewedinchi #beerme #craftbeernation #craftbeerbrewery #chibeer #chicagobrewing #drinkchicagocraftbeer #drinkcraftbeer #chicagocraftbeerscene #drinklocal #beerme #germanbeer #drinkchi #drinkbeer #chicagobreweries #chicagobeer #eaterchicago #chibrewery

A post shared by Great Central Brewing Company (@gcbrewingco) on

Tags: 
Chicago
brewery