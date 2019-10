Target is kicking off Halloween a little earlier this year.

The Saturday before Halloween, October 26, Target will host the "PAW Patrol" trick-or-treat event!

Kids are encouraged to come dressed in costumes and trick-or-treat through the store.

The event will run from 10am to 1pm.

According to Target, the will also be showing an episode of PAW Patrol' and have on-site giveaways.

You can find a list of participating stores HERE!