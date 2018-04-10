Tax Day Doesn't Have to Suck with These Freebies/Deals!

April 17th is the dreaded Tax Day - the deadline for most folks to shell out a bunch of money to Uncle Sam.

But just cause your wallet feels a little lighter, doesn't mean you have to miserable and gorge on Ramen noodles and frozen foods.

Here are some delicious Tax Day deals you can take advantage of on Tuesday!

Boston Market

Participating restaurants (not the ones in malls) will offer a $10.40 Tax Day special which includes a half chicken individual meal with two sides, cornbread and a regular fountain drink.

Chili’s

Chili's knows that you'll probably need a drink after Tax Day so enter their $5 Cuervo Blue Margarita made with silver tequila, blue Curacao and pineapple juice.

Chuck E. Cheese

Starting on Tax Day and running through April 19th, the kiddie playhouse will offer a free large cheese pizza with the purchase of any large regular-priced pizza.

Firehouse Subs

Between 4-17 and 4-19, you can score a free medium sub with the purchase of a medium or large sub, chips and drink. Just download this coupon!

Great American Cookie Company

Cookies make everything better so the Great American Cookie Company will offer a free limited-edition cookies and cream cookie.

Noodles & Company

Noodles had a deal for those on-the-go folks. Their “File Online, Order Online” promotion runs from April 11-18, where you can use the code “TAXDAY18” on any online order to receive $4 off any $10 purchase.

Quizno’s

Get anything you want at Quizno's and they will take off 10.40% off your total on April 17 to Toasty Points loyalty app members. Sign up now and you'll also receive a free 4-inch sub!

Sonic

Nothing offsets spending a ton of money like half-priced cheeseburgers all day!

Commonwealth Tavern

Get some tax relief on April 17 with $4 Blue Moon pints, and $15 Miller Lite and Coors Light buckets!

Office Depot/Office Max

Get organized for the next tax year. From now until April 28, bring in this coupon to get 5 pounds of document shredding for free!