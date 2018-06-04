Taylor Swift Addresses LGBTQ Community During Soldier Field Concert

Taylor Swift took over the Windy City this weekend with two SOLD-OUT shows at Soldier Field.

During Saturday's performance, Taylor had addressed the LGBTQ community for pride month.

"It’s very brave to be vulnerable about your feelings in any situation, but it’s even more brave to be honest about your feelings and who you love when you know that it might be met with adversity from society,” Swift told the audience.

"This is a month where I think we need to celebrate how far we’ve come, but I think we also need to acknowledge how far we have left to go. I want to send my love and respect to everybody who hasn’t felt comfortable enough to come out yet ... and may you do that on your own time and may we end up in a world where everyone can live and love equally and no one has to be afraid to all say how they feel," she added.

June is Pride Month & @taylorswift13 gave a really great speech!! We've come so far, but we've still got a long way to go... #repTourChicago #PrideMonth pic.twitter.com/qNfXj9HcKV — Lainey (@LaineyC94) June 3, 2018

What a heartfelt message!

We're sure the LGBTQ community was touched by Taylor's words of love and acceptance.

Fans also pointed out that Taylor was wearing a rainbow dress.

