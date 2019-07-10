Taylor Swift Dethrones Kylie Jenner as the Highest Paid Celebrity of 2019

Taylor Swift wasn't able to gain ownership of her masters, but she was able to earn the title of highest-paid celebrity of 2019.

Forbes released its Celebrity 100 list on Wednesday revealing Taylor as the top earner with $185 million dollars.

The publication estimates it's her biggest career earnings yet with an estimated increase of 131% from the previous year in which she brought in $80 million.

It's also $15 thousand under her 2016 earnings, which earned her the number 1 spot on Forbes with $170 million. She was fresh off the 1989 World Tour.

This time around, the Reputation Stadium Tour is credited with grossing $345 million in the US and overseas.

She's also got two singles in the mix, "ME!," and "You Need to Calm Down," an album in the works, and has signed on to a new record label deal with Republic Records.

Mildly put, this is and has always been Taylor's world.

In a surprising victory, Taylor dethroned make-up maven Kylie Jenner, who came in at second place with $170 million. Holy self-made millionaire!

Joining the top three is Taylor's nemesis and Kylie's brother-in-law Kanye West with $150 million.

His wife and Kylie's sis, Kim Kardashian -- the only Kardashian on the list -- came in at a 26th place with $72 million.

Kylie's boyfriend Travis Scott took the 39th spot with $58 million.

Though Taylor and Kylie are two powerful women who are making waves in their respective industries and making it rain money, there were only 15 females in the top 100.

The top 20 was rounded out by females such as Harry Potter author JK Rowling at 13th place with $92 million and Beyonce in 20th place with $81 million.

Other females included Ellen DeGeneres, Rihanna, Katy Perry, Pink, Scarlett Johansson, Judge Judy Sheindlin, Jennifer Lopez, Sofia Vergara, Lady Gaga and Celine Dion.

Well done, ladies.

Ed Sheeran took fifth place netting $110 million and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took 15th with $89.4 million.

The list also included Cristiano Ronaldo, Dr. Phil, and Jay-Z!

Look, even if we made it to the 100th spot on this list, we'd be slap happy!