Taylor Swift is a Hilarious Third Wheel During Fan Proposal

In her hit "Love Story," Taylor Swift sings "baby just say yes," and during a recent meet and greet at one of her Reputation concerts, one fan took her advice.

During a concert in Philadelphia, Anthony decided to propose to his girlfriend, identified as Stephanie in his social media post.

Follow us on Instagram! pic.twitter.com/Ab4D3fCt6h — PHILADELPHIA SHOW PROPOSAL (@TSphilaPROPOSAL) July 14, 2018

In the post, he explains that he met her in 2013 during Swift's "Red Tour" concert in Philly.

“We were just two swifties that decided to attend a concert together in 2013. We fell in love with each other and almost five years later, I’m going to ask her to marry me where it all started. She is my BEST FRIEND and the love of my life,” he said before adding, “We have spent countless hours listening to her music together. I can’t thank Taylor enough for bringing us closer."

The best part of the whole engagement is that Taylor wasn't clued in at all. And her facial expressions are priceless!

She posted pictures of the heartwarming moment, along with all of her shocked reactions, on Instagram along with the caption: “They walk into the meet and greet and he says, ‘We met five years ago at the Red Tour’ and then …..[a number of cat with heart eye emojis> #thirdwheel."

It's safe to say, Taylor is the most hilarious third wheel ever.

On his own post, Anthony said that Taylor "called me a baller and said that she is never surprised. She also said we were incredible and to go get married!!!! IS THIS REAL LIFE?!?!”

She called me a baller and said that she is never surprised. She also said we were incredible and to go get married!!!! IS THIS REAL LIFE?!?! #repTourPhilly #Reptourphillyproposal #RepRoom @taylornation13 @taylorswift13 — PHILADELPHIA SHOW PROPOSAL (@TSphilaPROPOSAL) July 13, 2018

Do you think she's going to crash their wedding? Or will she at least send them an epic wedding gift?