SEE: Taylor Swift & Maren Morris duet on "The Middle" and it's awesome!

Everything about this team-up is incredible!

October 8, 2018
Lizzy

This weekend Taylor Swift brought her Reputation Tour to Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium in Dallas, TX.

For her final show, the pop star went out with a bang and back to her country roots, bringing out another major country star for a special duet.

Know who else is a strong female country artist / fan of Taylor, who happens to be from Texas too? MAREN MORRIS!

Check out this incredible duet from last night (thanks btsjimintaylor13)!

VOCALS MAREN. Maren is from Arlington TX and judging from the deafening screeches of joy from the crowd, they are proud of her -- So so grateful this happened, I was so happy I was really just bopping like an 8 year old alone in my room. [email protected]

