SEE: Taylor Swift & Maren Morris duet on "The Middle" and it's awesome!
Everything about this team-up is incredible!
This weekend Taylor Swift brought her Reputation Tour to Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium in Dallas, TX.
For her final show, the pop star went out with a bang and back to her country roots, bringing out another major country star for a special duet.
Know who else is a strong female country artist / fan of Taylor, who happens to be from Texas too? MAREN MORRIS!
Check out this incredible duet from last night (thanks btsjimintaylor13)!
Rooted in country, 90s babies, genre-bending, unapologetic. I look up a whole lot to how you’ve made a career and I hope to someday achieve even a percent of what you’ve so gracefully cultivated @taylorswift13 . You know no boundaries, and that’s what music should be about. ---- pic.twitter.com/QkE6F4fQjq— MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) October 6, 2018
VOCALS MAREN. Maren is from Arlington TX and judging from the deafening screeches of joy from the crowd, they are proud of her -- So so grateful this happened, I was so happy I was really just bopping like an 8 year old alone in my room. [email protected]