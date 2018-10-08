SEE: Taylor Swift & Maren Morris duet on "The Middle" and it's awesome!

This weekend Taylor Swift brought her Reputation Tour to Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium in Dallas, TX.

For her final show, the pop star went out with a bang and back to her country roots, bringing out another major country star for a special duet.

Know who else is a strong female country artist / fan of Taylor, who happens to be from Texas too? MAREN MORRIS!

Check out this incredible duet from last night (thanks btsjimintaylor13)!