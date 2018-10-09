Taylor Swift is Personally Responsible for The Uptick In Voter Registration
Although she may have some bad blood with the Prez.
Taylor Swift's political plea was heard 'round the world.
After she posted on Instagram asking her Swifties to vote in the midterms, registration skyrocketed nationally and in her hometown of Tennessee according to Vote.org.
"We are up to 65,000 registrations in a single 24-hour period since T. Swift's post," communications director, Kamarie Guthrie said.
In Tennesse, the site received nearly double the number of registries than it did last month.
"Vote.org saw [Tennessee> registrations spike specifically since Taylor's post," she added, although it's important to note that there is generally a spike in registries just before the deadlines.
Swift, who is usually mum about politics, broke her silence on Monday when she endorsed Tennessee Democrats Phil Bredesen and Jim Cooper. They are running for the Senate and House of Representatives, respectively.
The singer said she'd always been "reluctant" to voice her political opinions in the past, but she felt it was important to speak up now.
"I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country," Swift said. "I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. "
In her post, she denounced her support of Marsha Blackburn stating, "Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values."
However, she did urge candidates to vote for the candidate of their choice and urged them to get educated on what they stand for.
"Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway," she wrote.
Her bold statement may have caused some "Bad Blood" with President Trump who with full certainty told reporters that Taylor has absolutely no idea what she's talking about despite the fact that she made multiple points to support her beliefs.
“I’m sure Taylor Swift doesn’t know anything about her,” he said. “Let’s say I like Taylor’s music about 25 percent less now, OK?" offering up a chuckle.
Taylor may have lost a fan in the President, but she did something that may change the outcome of our upcoming election — she got young people to care about voting!
If you felt inspired by Taylor's honesty, you can register, get your absentee ballot, or score more info at vote.org and/or headcount.org.