Ten Best & Worst Halloween Candy + the Most Popular Candy in Illinois

When buying Halloween candy, it's important to take into consideration consumer preferences.

CandyStore.com released a list of the least and most popular Halloween candy of 2019.

The least favorite include:

- Candy Corn

- Circus Peanuts

- Mary Jane Taffy

- Wax Coke Bottles

- Necco Wafers

- Tootise Rolls

- Smarties

- Licorice

- Good & Plenty

- Bit O-Honey

Honestly, I'm not surprised in the slightest.

The most popular candy of 2019 includes:

- Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

- Snickers

- Twix

- Kit Kats

- M&M's

- Nerds

- Butterfinger

- Sour Patch Kids

- Skittles

- Classic Hershey Bars

Are you surprised by the list of favorites?

As for Illinois, the favorite candy was Kit Kat (which didn't make the top ten), followed by Sour Patch Kids, and Snickers.

And now that you're equipped with all of that information, get out there and stock up Halloween candy!