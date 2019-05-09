BTS Army, There's a BTS Pop-Up in Chicago

The K-pop craze is taking over Chicago.

BTS is playing TWO SOLD-OUT show's at Soldier Field this weekend -- Saturday and Sunday (5/11 and 5/12) and to pump up fans, they've opened up a pop-up shop in the Loop!

The merch is inspired by their "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" tour with some products being specific to their Chicago performances.

You can find the pop-up at 114 S. State St. from May 7 to May 13 from 10am to 8pm CT.

2019 #BTS WORLD TOUR POP-UP STORE @ CHICAGO



--114 S. State ST --May 7th - 13rd ⏰ 10:00-20:00(CST)

✔ Check Out New Merch : Chicago Signature T-shirts at #BTS_POPUP pic.twitter.com/38cqE0Cxue — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) May 6, 2019

If the turnout is anything like the Los Angeles pop-up last week, be prepared to stand in a bit of a line to grab your gear.

But, it'll be worth it when you're decked out in head-to-toe BTS this weekend.

