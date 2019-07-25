There's a Spongebob Squarepants Pop-Up Bar in Chicago Serving Krabby Patties and Fishbowls

Arrrrreee ya ready, kids?

Who lives in a pineapple at Replay Lincoln Park? Spongebob Squarepants!

The arcade, best known for the impressive pop-ups (Game of Thrones, Fyre Festival), is back at it again, but this time they're taking us all the way to Bikini Bottom.

The pop-up titled 'The Salty Spitoon' has extended its run through August 4th!

You can munch on Krabby Pattys, sip on fishbowl cocktails, and mingle with Spongebob, Patrick, Squidward (if he lets you), and the gang!

The themed drinks have the best names like Kelp Soda (White Rum, Pineapple Melon Liqueur, and Lemon Juice), Pineapple Under the Sea (Coconut Rum, Lemon, Simple Syrup, and Pineapple Juice), or The Secret Formula, which fittingly has a bunch of ??? beside it.

There's also a shot option called Jellyfish Jam Shot (Grape Jelly and Peanut Butter infused Bourbon).

If you're feeling nostalgic about your childhood or just love you some Spongebob, this is the place to be!

Replay, located at 2833 N. Sheffield, always puts so much meticulous attention towards their pop-ups. They think of everything!

Don't miss it!