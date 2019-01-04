These Are Going to be the Most Popular Baby Name Trends of 2019

If you're due in 2019, you're probably already perusing the sites for baby names.

While traditional and common names are fine and dandy, sometimes you want something new, exciting and trendy.

Well, look no further than 2019 for trendy!

Nameberry came through with their predictions for 12 leading trends shaping baby names in the new year.

These names draw inspiration from around the world, from celebrities and from the gender-neutral movement.

Global Names

Acacius

Aroha

Cyrene

Jedda

Kiran

Lautaro

Lior

Niabi

Sena

Walken

Nonbinary Names

Briar

Campbell

Finley

Journey

Justice

Laken

Revel

Robin

Royal

Story

Names Drawing from the Eastern Region

Asherah

Bodhi

Kali

Lakshmi

Manu

Osiris

Raiden

Rama

Tanith

Zen

Muted Hues

Ash

Fawn

Grey/Gray

Ivory

Lavender

Lilac

Mauve

Moss

Olive

Sage

Rare Gems

Amethyst

Emerald

Garnet

Jasper

Jet

Onyx

Opal

Peridot

Sapphire

Topaz

Vintage Boy Names

Ace

Billy

Buddy

Buster

Hank

Ike

Jimmy

Johnny

Sonny

Spike

Names Inspired by the Kardashians

A new report by BabyCenter notes the site has seen a 63% uptick in the name Stormi, Kylie Jenner's baby girl. There was a 42% jump for Dream, Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's little one, and both True (Khloe's daughter) and Chicago (Kim's daughter) have skyrocketed in popularity.



Whatever Harry and Meghan Name Their Royal Baby

The beloved royal pair will undoubtedly set a trend with a classic name. For boys: Henry or Arthur. For girls: Eleanor, Alice or Elizabeth.

And, of course, there are the names that were most popular at the end of 2018 which will surely see a rise in popularity going into the year!

Boys

Atticus

Milo

Jasper

Jack

Asher

Silas

Theodore

Wyatt

Henry

Declan

Finn

Oscar

Oliver

Leo

Felix

Bodhi

Nash

Arthur

Levi

Axel

Soren

Ryker

Thomas

Ethan

Sebastian

Liam

Elio

James

Kai

Charlie

Girls

Olivia

Amara

Cora

Isla

Charlotte

Aurora

Amelia

Rose

Ava

Genevieve

Maeve

Penelope

Iris

Violet

Ophelia

Eleanor

Esme

Luna

Imogen

Eloise

Aurelia

Alice

Ada

Arabella

Evelyn

Lucy

Ivy

Hazel

Adeline

Isabella

Moral of the story -- unconventional names are cool, but what's old is new again. And even if you choose something really rare, chances are, a Kardashian will make it cool.

You better get used to seeing these names pop up in your Facebook baby announcements.