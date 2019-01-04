These Are Going to be the Most Popular Baby Name Trends of 2019
To be honest, these are pretty uncommon.
If you're due in 2019, you're probably already perusing the sites for baby names.
While traditional and common names are fine and dandy, sometimes you want something new, exciting and trendy.
Well, look no further than 2019 for trendy!
Nameberry came through with their predictions for 12 leading trends shaping baby names in the new year.
These names draw inspiration from around the world, from celebrities and from the gender-neutral movement.
Global Names
Acacius
Aroha
Cyrene
Jedda
Kiran
Lautaro
Lior
Niabi
Sena
Walken
Nonbinary Names
Briar
Campbell
Finley
Journey
Justice
Laken
Revel
Robin
Royal
Story
Names Drawing from the Eastern Region
Asherah
Bodhi
Kali
Lakshmi
Manu
Osiris
Raiden
Rama
Tanith
Zen
Muted Hues
Ash
Fawn
Grey/Gray
Ivory
Lavender
Lilac
Mauve
Moss
Olive
Sage
Rare Gems
Amethyst
Emerald
Garnet
Jasper
Jet
Onyx
Opal
Peridot
Sapphire
Topaz
Vintage Boy Names
Ace
Billy
Buddy
Buster
Hank
Ike
Jimmy
Johnny
Sonny
Spike
Names Inspired by the Kardashians
A new report by BabyCenter notes the site has seen a 63% uptick in the name Stormi, Kylie Jenner's baby girl. There was a 42% jump for Dream, Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's little one, and both True (Khloe's daughter) and Chicago (Kim's daughter) have skyrocketed in popularity.
Whatever Harry and Meghan Name Their Royal Baby
The beloved royal pair will undoubtedly set a trend with a classic name. For boys: Henry or Arthur. For girls: Eleanor, Alice or Elizabeth.
And, of course, there are the names that were most popular at the end of 2018 which will surely see a rise in popularity going into the year!
Boys
Atticus
Milo
Jasper
Jack
Asher
Silas
Theodore
Wyatt
Henry
Declan
Finn
Oscar
Oliver
Leo
Felix
Bodhi
Nash
Arthur
Levi
Axel
Soren
Ryker
Thomas
Ethan
Sebastian
Liam
Elio
James
Kai
Charlie
Girls
Olivia
Amara
Cora
Isla
Charlotte
Aurora
Amelia
Rose
Ava
Genevieve
Maeve
Penelope
Iris
Violet
Ophelia
Eleanor
Esme
Luna
Imogen
Eloise
Aurelia
Alice
Ada
Arabella
Evelyn
Lucy
Ivy
Hazel
Adeline
Isabella
Moral of the story -- unconventional names are cool, but what's old is new again. And even if you choose something really rare, chances are, a Kardashian will make it cool.
You better get used to seeing these names pop up in your Facebook baby announcements.