Ratings Are In: There Were the Most Popular TV Shows of 2018

When it comes to watching TV in 2018, things aren't always simple.

For starters, not everyone has a TV anymore, and if they do, they aren't necessarily watching programming live.

In fact, most folks rely on their DVR to watch shows at a later, more convenient time, which makes it rather difficult for Nielsen to gather accurate ratings.

But alas, they do find live viewing and then calculate in the DVR seven day plus viewing, to figure out the biggest hits of the year.

Per usual, there are some established favorites which continuously draw all the eye-balls. We're talking about staples "Big Bang Theory," "The Voice" and "NCIS," all of which ended up on the Top 10 list again this year.

However, there are a few surprises on this year's list, one being ABC's reboot of "Roseanne," which prematurely ended after the main actress, Roseanne Barr, made a controversial comment on social media.

Check out Nielsen's full list of Top 10 TV Shows of 2018 below.

Which ones do you watch?

1. Roseanne - 23.2 million

2. The Big Bang Theory - 18.7 million

3. This Is Us - 18.3 million

4. NCIS - 17.09 million

5. Young Sheldon - 16. 5 million

6. The Good Doctor - 15.8 million

7. Bull - 14.7 million

8. Blue Bloods - 13.2 million

9. NCIS: New Orleans - 12.7 million

10. The Voice - 12.5 million