These Are The Worst Hours Traffic Hours During Memorial Day Weekend

Planning on hitting the road for Memorial Day? You might encounter a major traffic headache.

But it can be avoided!

Waze released predictions for the worst times to drive in Chicago for the long weekend.

Plan to stay off the roads on these days and hours:

Friday, May 25 from 3-5pm

Saturday, May 26: 12-2 p.m.

Sunday, May 27: 1-3 p.m.

Monday, May 28: 1-3 p.m.

Tuesday, May 29: 3-5 p.m.

Yes, even after the weekend is over, people are still going home and thus, creating a mess on the roads.

Waze found most people are heading to the beach, weather permitting, or to hit the stores. Hey, we can't blame them -- those Memorial Day sales are something!