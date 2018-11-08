For Your Instagram: Here's Where You Can Get Glitter Coffee in Chicago!

Daily coffee is great and all, but it can get rather boring and no one will blame you if you need to spice things up a bit.

Or, in this case, glitter it up.

We live in a society where if you didn't post it on Instagram, it didn't happen.

There are many Instagrammable coffee joints in Chicago, but we're focusing on the ones that make the most picture-perfect cups of java with glitter. It's an art, actually.

You might think that coffee made with appearance in mind wouldn't taste great, however, you'd be sorely mistaken.

Glitter coffee not only looks chic, but it also tastes chic. Though admittedly, it was almost too pretty to sip.

Here's where you can get one so your Instagram looks just as posh as ours did the day we sipped on edible, liquid glitter. You're Insta will thank you!

1. Goddess and The Baker

2. Werewolf Coffee (1765 N. Elston Ave.)

*Also try their charcoal latte!

3. Limitless Coffee & Tea (675 N Wells St)