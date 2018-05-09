These Six CPS High Schools Are The Best In the State

Chicago Public Schools have something to be really proud of!

Six CPS schools have landed on the annual list of the state's best public high schools yet again.

U.S. News & World Report, the self-proclaimed “global authority” on education rankings, revealed that Walter Payton College was the #1 state-ranked school and #52 nationally, up one spot from last year.

“Once again, Chicago’s high schools are recognized for being the best in Illinois and among the top schools in the United States, and these schools are a just a sampling of the many high-quality school options in neighborhoods across Chicago,” CPS CEO Janice Jackson said in a statement. “We are grateful for the dedicated educators, principals, and our hard-working students for another deserved recognition for our City.”

Also on the list are Northside College Prep, Lane Tech, Phoenix Military Academy, Jones College Prep and Whitney Young High School, respectively.

Both Walter and Northside, which have been ranked in the state's top 2 spots for the past three years, are also in the top 100 with the latter coming in at #82!