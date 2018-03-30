Things To Do In Chicago: April 2018

Warmer weather is slowly defrosting wintry Chicago.

As Spring slowly creeps in, people are more likely to be out and about doing fun activities with friends and family.

Check out our list of recommended events/concerts happening in the city this April. There's something for everyone!

April 6 - 8

C2E2: Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo: C2E2, the annual convention for fans of comics, graphic novels, anime, manga, video games, toys, movies, and pop culture returns to McCormick Place! Justin Hartley and Milo Ventimiglia from This Is Us are among the entertainment guests.

April 6 - 7

Baconfest: Bacon lovers, this is your moment. Chicago’s best chefs serve bacon dishes and drinks for lunch and dinner at the UIC Forum. More info HERE!

April 7 & 8

Walker Stalker Con: Actors from your favorite supernatural shows come together for a convention in Rosemont. The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus, Steven Yeun, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan are some of the notable names set to appear along with Backstreet Boy Nick Carter, Arrow's Stephen Amell and Riverdale's Lili Reinhart and Madelaine Petsch.

April 12

B96 Pepsi SummerBash Official Launch Party with Craig David: B96 is broadcasting live from Joe's Live in Rosemont, Thursday, April 12th, starting at 2:00pm leading up to the official unveiling of the 2018 B96 Pepsi Summer Bash Lineup (to take place around 4:00pm)! Then, don't miss a FREE concert with RCA Recording Artist Craig David, who will take the stage around 7:00pm.This is a FREE ALL AGES event - no ticket needed! More info HERE!

April 16

5 Seconds of Summer: 5SOS is returning to Chicago for a show at the House of Blues. Make sure to tune into the B96 Livestream at B96.com/LIVE to watch their full pre-show performance from our BlueCross BlueShield studio! Get tickets to their HOB show HERE!

April 22

Chicago Pizza Summit: Chicago is a pizza-loving city. We love all kinds of pizza — deep dish, stuffed, thin crust. And the best way to celebrate is at the annual Chicago PIzza Summit, which allows you to sample pies from all over the city while chasing it down with some Old Style.

Camila Cabello: The singer is embarking on a tour to support her debut solo album "Camila," which gave us the hit single Havana. Check her out at the Riviera Theater, buy tickets HERE!