Things to do on Mother's Day in Chicago

This weekend, we're celebrating the most important women in our lives - our mothers!

Gone are the days when you could get away with gifting them some middle school art project. Instead, moms want to feel loved and appreciated, and I'm sure they wouldn't be opposed to some brunch and mimosas!

Chicago Tribune put together a delicious list of places offering Mother's Day deals!

Reservations are strongly recommended for anything on May 13th!

Other Celebratory Ideas:

- You could run the Susan G. Komen Mother's Day Race for the Cure! More info HERE!

- Take a cooking class at Chopping Block

- Get pampered with massages and a blowout

- Go to the movies!

- Check out the Garfield Park Conservatory!

- Be a tourist in the city!