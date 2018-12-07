Top 10 Most Read Stories 0f 2018 on B96

A lot has happened this year in pop-culture.

There have been marriages, divorce announcements, and sadly, deaths.

We decided to sift through all of our content to pull the most read articles of the year.

Some of the results surprised us while others summarized the year in a nutshell.

In addition to the contests and Bash announcements, these are the top 10 posts on B96 for 2018!

10. Vote For The 2018 Song of the Summer

We asked you to vote for the song that dominated the summer months. There were plenty of solid contenders, but at the end of the day, Taylor Swift reigned supreme with her single "Delicate."

9. BREAKING: Avicii Dead at 28

Avicii's untimely death was a major story this year as everyone mourned the EDM legend.

8. GET THE LIST: Target & Sam's Club Stores Closing

Seeing major retailers shutting their doors was all too common this year. In addition to Sam's Club and Target, Kohls, K-Mart, Sears and Carson's also suffered some blows. Thanks a lot, online shopping!

7. Rumored Lollapalooza 2018 Lineup + Our Wishlist of Performers

Back in March, in the midst of a grueling Chicago winter, we were dreaming of festival season. There were rumors of a possible Lollapalooza lineup so we decided to put together our wish list of performers. And you know what? We actually didn't do so bad with our guesses.

6. Watermelon Recall in Illinois

Honestly, there's nothing worse than a watermelon recall SMACK DAB in the middle of summer. What else are we supposed to munch on during BBQs?

5. ‘The Walking Dead’ Delivers Revealing Season 9 Trailer

Does this one even need to be explained? San Diego’s Comic-Con brought us some of the most highly-anticipated trailers and announcements. One of the most captivating trailers was that of Season 9 of The Walking Dead, treating viewers to an almost six-minute preview filled with clues.

4. Marshmello Wins $1 Million, Celebrates With New Music

'Mello and celebrity gamer/pro streamer Ninja competed in the duo event at a Fortnite competition called "Pro-AM 2018," which drew hundreds of gamers and fans. They won $1 million and Ninja announced he'd be giving his share to the Alzheimer's Association.

© Christian Petersen/Getty Images

3. Ariana Grande's Engagement Ring Revealed!

The engagement heard round the world. When Ariana Grande announced her engagement to SNL's Pete Davidson, fans were equally as intrigued as they were confused. And obviously, they flocked to see THAT ring. Spoiler alert: the couple broke up and are no longer getting engaged.

© Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

2. 14 Most Instagram-Worthy Places in Chicago

Instagram was the largest social media platform in 2018. In fact, by June, they reached a BILLION active-users. So it's no surprise that everyone's interest piqued when we posted a list of 14 most Instagrammable places in the city. Seriously, check out the post cause there are some CUTE places on there!

1. Where Is It Filmed? A TV Show's Guide To Filming Locations In The City

Chicago has earned the nickname mini-Hollywood because of all the productions filming at Cinespace. Tourists coming to the city, and even locals, are always interested in checking out sights they've seen on TV! Have you been to the Shameless house yet?