Tove Lo Tries to Guess the Songs Julia and Tyler Are Meowing

Tove Lo has a slew of hits to her name, but Julia and Tyler decided to test her musicality.

Would she be able to decipher songs that were being MEOWED to her?

And better yet, would she be able to guess her own songs when they were meowed?

Tyler was a bit skeptical about the segment -- though, it's important to note that he plays this with Julia ALL THE TIME in the B96 studios -- but Tove Lo was all about it.

She even admitted to playing a similair game with her band while on tour, but instead of asking everyone to guess that Meowed song, they would just randomly meow tunes to each other over the walkie-talkies.

We're just glad Tove Lo can relate to our weirdness.

Would have been awkward if she didn't like the game, right?

Watch the clip above to see how many songs Tove Lo guessed right!

She even turned the tables on Julia and Tyler and made them guess a song she was meowing.