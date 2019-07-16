Tove Lo: What's in My Festival Fanny Pack?

When she's not performing at festivals, Tove Lo is seeing some of her favorite artists take the stage.

With festival season in full swing, Julia asked the pop star what we'd find in her festival fanny pack.

Turns out, Tove Lo is one practical gal.

Her fanny pack has all the essentials: her passport, cash, chapstick, and extra top in case it gets too hot, sweaty or both (SMART!), and some more personal belongings.

Tove Lo also revealed that she last camped at Glastonbury Festival where she fangirled over Chemical Brothers.

"It is the best live production I've ever seen," she tol Tyler and Julia.

As for the one artist she has to see perform live? Kylie Minogue.