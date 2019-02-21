The Trailer For the 'Twilight Zone' Reboot Is Here & It's Beyond Eerie

Jordan Peele has created a brand new TV and film genre: thought-provoking thrillers and horrors.

And you know what fits into that genre? The Twilight Zone.

If we were to choose anyone to be behind the eerie reboot of the Twilight Zone, it would always be Peele.

That being said, a new trailer for the series airing on CBS All Access on April 1st just premiered, and Peele did the original justice.

The first trailer for the reboot aired during the Super Bowl, but the follow-up trailer offers a bit more in terms of what we can expect from the anthology: a meta storyline featuring Adam Scott, Kumail Nanjiani, John Cho, and Peele himself.

The series, which originally debuted in 1959, was so popular, it spawned two other revivals in 1985 and 2002.

We're on the edge of our seats with anticipation, and you can bet we'll be binge-watching this the moment it begins streaming!