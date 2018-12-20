Travis Scott Joining Maroon 5 for Super Bowl Halftime Show!

This Super Bowl Halftime Show is going to be sicko!

After struggling to find an act to join them for the coveted Halftime Show in February, Maroon 5 seemingly lucked out with one of the biggest acts in the music scene these days.

According to TMZ, Travis Scott will be joining the band in Atlanta on February 3.

At this moment, Travis is on fire. He has the hottest tour with Astroworld, a major single with Drake, and the Grammy buzz lifting him even higher.

Not to mention, his name has gained much notoriety after he welcomed Stormi with the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie.

Do you think Travis will bring his rollercoaster stage set-up? The biggest stage would surely allow it, right? After all, Lady Gaga jumped off the actual stadium in 2016 so anything should be a go!

Sources say Maroon 5 and the Super Bowl are in talks with other artists including Cardi B and Outkast's Big Boi. Other sources say artist like Usher have already declined the offer until the organization supports Colin Kaeprnick and the #TakeaKnee movement.

What do you think? Will the SuperBowl suffer amidst the controversy? Or has Travis Scott officially saved them?

And how much push-back is he going to get from fans and other artists for agreeing to perform?