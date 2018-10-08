Pretty Little Liars Actress Troian Bellisario and Suits Actor Patrick J. Adams Welcome Baby Girl

Pretty little baby!

Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams have welcomed their first child, according to E! News.

The Pretty Little Liars actress and the Suits actor are now parents to a baby girl!

"I couldn’t be more proud to be her mother. To bring a new girl into this world and to do my best to raise her to be kind, strong and whatever the heck she wants to be," Bellisario wrote alongside a picture their bundle of joy's little hand.

Both Bellisario and Adams have kept a low profile during the pregnancy.

Reports first began swirling when fans claimed to see a small baby bump while the couple attended the royal wedding.

She was later spotted hiking with a much larger baby bump on display and finally confirmed the pregnancy in August.

The couple tied the knot back in December of 2016.

Congrats to the new family!