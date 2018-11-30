'Twas the Night Before #JingleBash, a Reading by B96 On-Air Staff

Twas the night before JingleBash, and all through the town,

The Mendes Army was stirring; they couldn't calm down.

Shawn was busy rehearsing his opening act,

Warming his chords, so his voice wouldn't crack.

Camilizers were nestled all snug in their beds,

While "Havana-Oh-Na-Na" raged on in their heads.

They dreamt of the outfits, the dance moves galore,

Excited to see what their girl had in store!

The moon shined bright on Allstate below,

And the stage was lit up in a bright golden glow,

All the tickets were gone, the website bare,

If you didn't buy yours, talk about a nightmare.

Cardi B will twerk, yes that’s a fact,

She’ll have everyone screaming “I like it like that.”

The Bronx-rapper knows how to work a crowd,

When she performs Bodak Yellow, we’ll be singing out loud.

From radio hits to spilling his feelings,

Nothing will be more romantic than Lauv’s singing.

Mike Posner will sing a song about you.

Took a pill in Ibiza, will be a throwback too.

Up next we have the boy band of the year,

The screams will be so loud, you probably won’t hear.

When they hit the stage with their single “8 Letters”

No moment in your life will ever be better.

If you don't know by now, the show will be "bomb.”

Check out the full lineup at www.jinglebash.com

When you wake that morning, you'll hear concertgoers cry

"Happy Jingle Bash to all, it's 'gunna be so lit, that’s no lie.”