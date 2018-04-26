Tyra Banks Confirms: Lindsay Lohan Will Be in Life-Size 2

What's Eve without her bestie Casey?

Tyra Banks and Lindsay Lohan joined forced for the original Disney Movie in 2000 which has no become a "staple" and "cult hit" for millennials.

So, there's obviously much excitement buzzing about the Freeform sequel.

Fans can now rest easy because Banks confirmed that Lindsay Lohan will be reprising her role as Casey, now an adult, during her visit to the "Steve" show.

In the original, Banks played Eve, the doll accidentally brought to life by Casey, a teen looking to resurrect her mom.

“Everybody wants to ask you about 'Life-Size 2' and if Lindsay Lohan will be in it,” the talk show asked.

“Lindsay Lohan will ... be in 'Life-Size 2,' yes!” Banks exclaimed to a very excited crowd.

Banks is producing the film and said she "slid into" Lohan's DM's to propose the idea.

"I was like, 'Yo, I'm producing Life-Size 2 are you down?' And she was like, 'I'm down to the down.' Like, she's so down! So, we're working on the script now and I'm telling the writer I don't want her to just have a cameo. I feel like she was just as important to Life-Size 1 as I was, so I want her to have a role, at least three or four scenes," Banks told Buzzfeed at the time.

The film will hit the screens this December. Banks does warn fans to brace themselves for all the changes, however.

"'Life-Size' is going to be different. So, if you were a little girl or little boy like, 'Oh my God, I love Eve. She's so cute,' and you have kids now, you might need to use a little parent discretion on whether they should be watching 'Life-Size 2' or not," Banks warned.

And this time, Casey won't be the one who brings her back to life.

"She’s magically awoken to help a young woman learn to live and love again, and along the way, Eve herself will experience the ups and downs of real life in a fun, edgy, modern Christmas movie," Freeform said in a news release obtained by US Weekly.

But the real question -- what has Eve been up to in Sunnyvale?