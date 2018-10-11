Ugh, The First Freeze of the Season is Upon Us!

Two words you don't want to hear in October are frost and freezing.

But those are the exact words WGN is using to describe the weather we're about to have tonight going into early Friday morning.

Would it be so hard to just give us a few nice fall days?

A Freeze Warning for temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s is in effect from 1am to 9pm tonight for the following counties: Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb and Kane Counties

Chicago and Cook County are under a Frost Advisory for temps in the low to middle 30s. You can see detailed maps right HERE!

So there you have it - the first freeze of the season is upon us and we're definitely not excited about it.

Get your winter jackets out, Chicago!