Ugh, Plane Tickets Are Going to Be More Expensive this Summer

Planning on flying somewhere this summer? Expect ticket prices to go up, up, up.

The reason? Rising fuel prices which are forcing airline's to raise their airfare.

Seats are in higher demand during the summer months because people have vacations and kids aren't in school.

"If indeed this is where fuel prices are going to stay, I would expect you would see higher fares to consumers over time," American Airlines CEO Doug Parker told analysts in April.

United also foresees a bump in fares with president Scott Kirby stating, "When fuel prices go up, fares tend to go up, which is natural in most businesses. That does happen now, finally, in the airline industry."

While it's difficult to predict just how much more you'll be paying for a seat, there are a few ways airlines can go about increasing the costs.

They could charge an additional $10 per seat, they might add fuel surcharges, or they could sell fewer "cheaper" seats.

"They know that if they raise fares too high, demand will fall off," said Henry Harteveldt, a travel analyst and the founder of Atmosphere Research Group.

One thing is certain -- all major carriers will be affected which means if you haven't purchased tickets for your summer trip but are planning on going somewhere, you'll be paying up.