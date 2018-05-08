Unique Ideas for a Bachelorette Party in Chicago

Wedding season is approaching and that means bachelorette parties are just around the corner.

I've spoken to so many brides who are kind of over the whole "nightlife experience" and would rather plan a day of fun activities along with a classy lunch or brunch at a popular restaurant.

So, with that in mind, we've put together some memorable bachelorette party ideas for the unconventional bride and her "I do" crew.

1. Private Yoga Class

Start the day off with a little bit of zen. Many studios throughout the city offer private classes which can be customized to fit your needs. Some even allow you to bring in snacks and champagne to help your practice flow! And best of all, the bridesmaids can put together a playlist of the bride's favorite songs! You can check out a few options below:

2. Chicago Paddle Boat

Paddle bikes are a huge bachelorette draw in Nashville but in Chicago, you can hit the lake with your besties on Chicago's New Paddle Boat's! You can get more information here and book your event HERE!

3. Plan a Staycation

I just stumbled upon a boutique company called Bangtel that offers party-friendly homes in Chicago for groups of up to 21. Each place has its own vibe, neon signs, artwork, etc. or in other words, it's Instagram-ready. They also offer special bachelorette add-ons like dinner with a private chef, yoga and more! Check them out HERE!

4. Aire Ancient Baths

Grab your girls for a modernized version of a spa day. Aire Ancient Baths were built inside an old factory in River West. Guests can enjoy various relaxing baths of different temperatures, spa treatments and a relaxing massage. Trust us, this is a pretty awesome experience. More info HERE!

5. Take a Cooking Class

Cook a delicious meal with your ladies at The Chopping Block. They offer private cooking parties which come with cocktails and appetizers. For a more Italian route, Eataly has classes and wine tastings!

6. Go to a Winery

Speaking of wine, you can swoop your girls away for a day at the winery. You may not be able to go to wine country, but some local wineries want to bring wine country to you! You can check out Lynfred Winery in Roselle, Valentino Vineyards and Winery or Praire State Winery, which are all roughly 40 miles outside of Chicago. Select packages also provide a lunch!

7. Be a Foodie in the City

There are plenty of restaurants in Chicago that offer classy bachelorette vibes along with delicious food. A few recommendations: Fig & Olive, RPM Italian, Summer House, BLVD.

8. Artsy Cocktails

Some places offer strong and creative cocktails while others a rooftop experience. A few to check out include Lost Lake, Three Dots and a Dash, Apogee, Cindy's Rooftop, The Sixth, The Aviary.

You can also check out our list of most Instagrammable places in the city!