UPDATE: Demi Lovato's Reps Give Statement as Family Rushes To Her Side

Demi Lovato's reps have confirmed the singer's overdose and say that she is "alert" and in stable condition.

However, they also want the public to know that some reports surrounding the situation aren't accurate.

"Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy," the spokesperson told NBC News.

It's unclear which part of the report they are saying is not factual, but considering Narcan was used to revive the singer, it seems like maybe this wasn't a heroin overdose after all.

US Weekly reports that while Demi is recovering with her family by her side, the hospital has put strict measures into place.

“The hospital has placed two security guards outside of her room and has been instructed to not let anyone that Demi’s mom hasn’t approved to visit her,” a source told the publication. “The entire floor is basically on lockdown with the rooms next to hers remaining vacant to give her the utmost privacy.”

After the news broke, Demi's whole family, including her mother Dianna De La Garza and 16-year-old sister Madison, rushed to be by her side.

Demi was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after paramedics found her unconscious in her Hollywood home.

Sources say her friends are being credited with saving her life as they were the ones to administer the Narcan before paramedics even arrived.

“One of her friends had Narcan on hand in case something like this happened. Her friends knew this was coming because she’s been using so much again,” the insider revealed. “They were up all night partying the night before at her house. Luckily, the Narcan worked and she will recover.”

The same friends also reportedly called 911 and were described as being "hysterical" when the paramedics arrived.

There has been an outpouring of love for Demi - who has been very open about her struggles with addiction - from celebrities and fans alike.

Fellow Disney channel alums and childhood friends The Jonas Brothers all posted messages encouraging Demi to keep fighting and praising her for her strength.

Like all of you I am thinking of @DDLovato right now. She needs our prayers and support. We all know how strong you are Demi. #prayfordemi — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) July 25, 2018

Like all of you I am reeling at the news about Demi. All of us love her and need to pray for her to get well. She is a fighter. #prayfordemi — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) July 25, 2018

Sending my prayers and thoughts to @ddlovato and her family right now. — kevin jonas (@kevinjonas) July 25, 2018

Ariana Grande, Ellen DeGeneres, and Brad Paisley all tweeted their love and support.

Demi's former best friend Selena Gomez has remained quiet on the news, but her mother Mandy Teefey posted a heartfelt statement on Instagram.

Alongside a photo of Selena and Demi celebrating Selena's 16th birthday, she wrote: "This was exactly 10 yrs ago at S, Sweet 16. @ddlovato we love you. The world is a better place because of these infectious smiles. My heart hurts."

Demi's ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama is also concerned about her health.

A source close to the actor told US Weekly that “Wilmer is completely devastated and he still loves Demi and it was just a matter of scheduling and time that they needed to make a romantic relationship work. He was not aware that her issues were this severe and intense at this time."

“She’s been honest with him about her relapse, as she has with her family, friends, fans and the entire public, especially with her new song, but he didn’t think it was this severe and that she would be struggling so much and have a situation that had these repercussions.”

“Her friends and him are just hoping that she gets better and that she can be great and thrive,” the insider added.

We're sending so much love to Demi and her family. Hopefully, she realizes just how much she's loved and gets the necessary help to overcome this.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).