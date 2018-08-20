UPDATE: Drake Visits 11-Year-Old Heart Transplant Patient in Chicago

Drake spent the weekend entertaining his biggest fans during TWO sold-out shows in Chicago.

But even with his hectic tour schedule, the Toronto rapper still made time to visit one of his biggest fans, Sofia Sanchez, who, unfortunately, wasn't able to make it to the show.

We posted about Sofia, who is at Lurie's Children's Hospital in Chicago awaiting a heart transplant, last week after she did the "KiKi Challenge" hoping that it would catch Drake's attention.

She stated that the only two things she wanted for her 11th birthday were a new heart and a visit from the rapper.

"I just had surgery three weeks ago. The surgery was to help my heart pump," Sofia said in her Instagram video. "I love your music and I was hoping that you could come and cheer me up for my birthday."

Drake was so impressed with little Sofia, he showed up at the hospital to hang out with her!

He posted the follow-up picture on his Instagram writing, "Me and my love Sofia talking about Bieber and Owls and Basketball."

Be still, my heart.

He even brought her some "Scorpion" swag so she will look super stylish at all times!