V-Day Treats to Spoil Yourself & Bae With: Portillo's Heart-Shaped Pizza, Pizza Bouquet, and More!

Valentine's Day is all about love. And by love I mean spoiling yourself and your S/O.

Here are some V-Day inspired treats that will make for good gifts!

1. Portillo's Heart-Shaped Chocolate Cake

It's baaaaack! Portillo's has brought back its heart-shaped chocolate cake which will be available in restaurants Friday, Feb 8 through Sunday, Feb 17. A portion of proceeds for the $15.99 treat will go to the American Red Cross. Pre-order at portillos.com or (866) YUM-BEEF (986-2333)

2. Pizza Bouquet (You can make it at home!)

What's better than flowers? Pizza rose bouquets that you can make at home! Click HERE for Reynolds Wrap’s how-to-guide on these delicious roses with full step-by-step directions! Unusual bouquets keep gaining popularity, but our favorite is this pizza one. Pizza will never disappoint, let you down, or stop loving you.

3. Bar Siena's Love Monster Hotter Chocolate or Heart-Shaped Pizza

Bar Siena's Bombo Bar is adding a "Love Monster Hotter Chocolate" for $9 that includes swirl marshmallow, heart cookie, pink cotton candy, valentine’s day sprinkles, purple drizzle, white chocolate mini bombo. They'll also have a Strawberry Cheesecake Bombo for $3.50 which is topped with conversation candy hearts, pink & purple sprinkles.

And for something more savory, give their heart-shaped pizza a try!

4. Heart-Shaped Lasagna

If you want to be a little fancier than pizza, Buca di Beppo is serving up heart-shaped lasagna that is sure to melt your soulmate's heart!

5. For the Dudes - Bouquet of Salami or Bacon

Candy, flowers and teddy bears will woo a lady on Valentine's Day, but they aren't as effective on men.

What do dudes really want delivered to work? Bouquets of salami and/or bacon.

Many companies like Man Crates and Bacon Addicts are hopping on this new trend so try it out on your man!