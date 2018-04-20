From the Video Vault: Avicii Chats with B96 About Music in 2016

From the video vault: March 9, 2016

Avicii stopped by the B96 BlueCross BlueShield performance stage to chat with Stylz and Roman about his new album "Stories."

During the chat, the Swedish DJ and producer recounted what inspired some of his biggest hits "Levels" and "Wake Me Up."

He also played a video of his new song "Broken Arrow" with Zac Brown Band, which continues on his abstract trend of mixing both EDM and country genres.

When he first recorded "Wake Me Up," Avicii said he wasn't aware of how the stigma that "country music had in EDM."

But it's a good thing he went for it and ignored the haters because, in all honesty, he's tapped into something quite special.