From the Video Vault: Avicii Headlines the 2013 B96 Pepsi #JingleBash

Avicii, the Swedish-born producer, was a pioneer and driving force in dance music.

Following, the release of "True," the man behind "Levels," who was also responsible for the brilliant unification of the country-EDM sound, checked into the Windy City for the 2013 B96 Pepsi #JingleBash.

Fans captured incredible footage of him performing all of his singles and closing out a show with a magnetic force.

He was a true artist and a beautiful soul.

Thank you for all the memories!

Video of Avicii - Wake Me Up (Live at B96 Jingle Bash Chicago) - 14-12-2013