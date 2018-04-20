(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

From the Video Vault: Avicii Headlines the 2013 B96 Pepsi #JingleBash

Remembering Avicii with some of his greatest performances.

Avicii, the Swedish-born producer, was a pioneer and driving force in dance music. 

Following, the release of "True," the man behind "Levels," who was also responsible for the brilliant unification of the country-EDM sound, checked into the Windy City for the 2013 B96 Pepsi #JingleBash. 

Fans captured incredible footage of him performing all of his singles and closing out a show with a magnetic force. 

He was a true artist and a beautiful soul.

Thank you for all the memories! 

 

 

 

