From the Video Vault: Avicii Headlines the 2013 B96 Pepsi #JingleBash
Remembering Avicii with some of his greatest performances.
April 20, 2018
Avicii, the Swedish-born producer, was a pioneer and driving force in dance music.
Following, the release of "True," the man behind "Levels," who was also responsible for the brilliant unification of the country-EDM sound, checked into the Windy City for the 2013 B96 Pepsi #JingleBash.
Fans captured incredible footage of him performing all of his singles and closing out a show with a magnetic force.
He was a true artist and a beautiful soul.
Thank you for all the memories!