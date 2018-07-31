VIRAL: Skokie PD Dance to *NSYNC, PSY and More in "Lip Sync Challenge"

Viral dance challenges are all the rage nowadays and the Skokie Police Department decided to get in on the fun.

They posted their "Lip Sync Challenge" on Facebook on July 28th and it's already garnered over a million views.

In their version, they performed a medley of hits including *NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye," Psy's "Gangnam Style," the "YMCA" and Will Smith's "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" theme song.

One thing they failed to include: the latest "In My Feelings" challenge inspired by Drake.

However, since asking "Kiki, do you love me" has lead to some dangerous incidents, it's probably wise that they didn't encourage it.

At the end of the clip, they challenged the Lincolnwood and Niles police departments but personally, I think they are going to have a hard time beating them.

Check out the viral video below and give it up for Skokie PD!