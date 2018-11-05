Chicago Voter Perks: Enjoy These Food & Drink Freebies

We're a nation that loves to get free stuff. It's really that simple.

And there's nothing better than getting free stuff for exercising your right to vote.

Unfortunately, this year, you've probably noticed a decline in businesses rewarding voters with freebies.

And there's a reason for it — it's illegal.

According to Rick Hasen, a law professor at UC Irvine, “It is illegal in elections when federal candidates are on the ballot to offer free stuff (including free food or drink) to people upon proof of voting."

“The intention is golden. But under the law, you can’t offer anything of value in connection with registering to vote or voting,” Jim Allen, spokesman for the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners, told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Thankfully, the quick get-around is to simply offer the deal to everyone on Election Day.

So, here's a list of deals & freebies you can score regardless of whether or not you participate in the democratic process!

But bonus points if you do wear your "I voted" sticker.

Food/Drinks

Corner Bakery Cafe: Receive a free brewed or cold brewed coffee with any purchase and “I Voted” sticker Tuesday.

Potbelly: Free cookies on Tuesday and Wednesday to ALL customers. Though TBH, I guess you deserve it more if you voted.

valid 11/6-7 with any entree. no requirement to vote, just ask and we’ll give you a free cookie. but seriously, you should vote. — Potbelly (@Potbelly) November 3, 2018

Shake Shack: Score free fries on Election Day at any Shake Shack nationwide with any purchase. To redeem the deal, order on the Shack App and use the code "ivoted" or present your "I Voted" sticker when you order in-store.

Krispy Kreme: During past elections, the chain hooked it up with free treats but considering the law, they are instead offering reward members two dozen doughnuts for $13 with email coupon on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Transportation

Uber: Uber is offering $10 off a single ride to the polls on Election Day on the most affordable Uber option available in your city (Express POOL, POOL or UberX, in that order). You will need the most recent version of Uber & you have to enter promo code VOTE2018.

You drive the vote, we’ll get you to the polls. Learn more about how we’re helping people show up on Election Day. https://t.co/ftLaWCEhZ7 — Uber (@Uber) October 4, 2018

LYFT: LYFT is hooking up riders with 50% off or up to $5 off rides across the country and free rides to underserved communities "that face significant obstacles to transportation." To get a discount, enter your zip code on Lyft's partner, Buzzfeed's website.

November 6, all Lyft rides to the polls are 50% off. Let’s get your voice heard. Get your promo code: https://t.co/jncLkkl8yn #TheRidetoVote pic.twitter.com/uc4z71ujiQ — Lyft (@lyft) November 5, 2018

Divvy Bike: The bike share service is offering free rides on Election Day this year in an attempt to increase voter turnout. Riders can grab an Explorer Pass, valid for unlimited 3-hour trips in a 24-hour period, using the code VOTE18 in the Divvy app or at a bike share station kiosk.