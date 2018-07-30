Chicago Turns into Wakanda This Weekend

Chicago is turning into Wakanda this weekend.

Wakandacon is happening at the Hilton Hotel at 720 S. Michigan Avenue this weekend (Aug 3-5).

The event celebrates the hit movie "Black Panther," and pays tribute to the mythical kingdom in the film.

It's being described as a place "where you can be a nerd about anything – pop culture, gaming, tech, womanhood, politics, or your own beautiful Blackness."

The grassroots event is being held by a small, independent team with the hopes that the community and culture can be celebrated.

The Children's Museum of Art and Social Justice will provide an art installation with children's drawings on NASA images, a STEM panel will be offered, educators networking, a gaming tournament and so much more.

Some of the weekend guests include Mark Willis, an Oak-Park native who was a Jabari Warrior in the film, Erika Alexander (Pam Tucker on The Cosby Show), and more!

Badges are priced at $35 in order to be available to the community. Organizers hope they'll be able to accept walk-ins.

Check out more here.